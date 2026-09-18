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Sports Voices

Shamokin and Jersey Shore meet Friday, Notre Dame and Penn State prepare for this weekend's games

By Sarah Hofius Hall | WVIA News
Published September 18, 2026 at 5:00 AM EDT
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Sarah Hofius Hall from WVIA News and Bob Ide, sports director at Fox56, are in the WVIA podcast studio looking ahead to this week's Friday Night Rivals game.

Jersey Shore travels to Shamokin in a rematch of last year’s District IV championship. The game will be broadcast on MYTV, WQMY, starting at 7 p.m. Friday.

Bob also previews this week's Penn State game and the match-up of Notre Dame and Michigan State, the first game between the teams since 2017.

You can hear more in the audio clip at the top of this story, or on our YouTube channel — in the box above. You can read more from Bob at FOX56.com.

Sports Voices
Sarah Hofius Hall | WVIA News
Sarah Hofius Hall has covered education in Northeast Pennsylvania for almost two decades. She visits the region's classrooms and reports on issues important to students, teachers, families and taxpayers. Her reporting ranges from covering controversial school closure plans and analyzing test scores to uncovering wasteful spending and highlighting the inspirational work done by the region's educators. Her work has been recognized by the Pennsylvania NewsMedia Association, Society of Professional Journalists and Pennsylvania Women's Press Association.<br/><br/>You can email Sarah at sarahhall@wvia.org
See stories by Sarah Hofius Hall | WVIA News