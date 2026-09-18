Shamokin and Jersey Shore meet Friday, Notre Dame and Penn State prepare for this weekend's games

Sarah Hofius Hall from WVIA News and Bob Ide, sports director at Fox56, are in the WVIA podcast studio looking ahead to this week's Friday Night Rivals game.

Jersey Shore travels to Shamokin in a rematch of last year’s District IV championship. The game will be broadcast on MYTV, WQMY, starting at 7 p.m. Friday.

Bob also previews this week's Penn State game and the match-up of Notre Dame and Michigan State, the first game between the teams since 2017.

You can hear more in the audio clip at the top of this story, or on our YouTube channel — in the box above. You can read more from Bob at FOX56.com.