Family planning funding on pause, impacts NEPA maternal health organization

Family planning funding on pause for Pennsylvania providers as HHS conducts compliance reviews

The Trump administration froze funding for a federal program that provides reproductive healthcare. Locally, Maternal and Family Health Services, or MFHS, received less than half of the federal funding it budgeted.

Carbon County residents report odors from tire burning at cryptomining plant

Nesquehoning residents say they can smell burning tires from the Panther Creek Electric Generating Facility. Save Carbon County is suing the plant - the group met last week to talk over updates to that lawsuit.