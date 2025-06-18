100 WVIA Way
UP TO DATE

Family planning funding on pause, impacts NEPA maternal health organization

By Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Published June 18, 2025 at 12:00 PM EDT
Family planning funding on pause for Pennsylvania providers as HHS conducts compliance reviews

The Trump administration froze funding for a federal program that provides reproductive healthcare. Locally, Maternal and Family Health Services, or MFHS, received less than half of the federal funding it budgeted.

Carbon County residents report odors from tire burning at cryptomining plant

Nesquehoning residents say they can smell burning tires from the Panther Creek Electric Generating Facility. Save Carbon County is suing the plant - the group met last week to talk over updates to that lawsuit.

Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Sarah Scinto is the local host of Morning Edition on WVIA. She is a Connecticut native and graduate of King’s College in Wilkes-Barre, and has previously covered Northeastern Pennsylvania for The Scranton Times-Tribune, The Citizens’ Voice and Greater Pittston Progress.
