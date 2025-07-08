100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2025 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Tell Your Senator: Don't Claw Back Public Media Funding
UP TO DATE

New cancer center open in Dickson City, Lackawanna County

By Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Published July 8, 2025 at 12:00 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe

Geisinger opens Lackawanna County cancer center after three years of construction

Geisinger's brand new Dickson City Cancer Center is a 61,000-square-foot facility that opened to patients on June 23. Geisinger broke ground for the nearly $60 million project in 2022 and construction wrapped up in June.

Gov. Josh Shapiro expected to repeal ban on Sunday hunting in Pennsylvania

An Allegheny County state House member has led the charge to repeal a 150-year-old ban on Sunday hunting in Pennsylvania. Shapiro is expected to sign the bill into law this week.

Tags
UP TO DATE Geisinger Health SystemDickson CityLackawanna CountyGov. Josh Shapiro
Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Sarah Scinto is the local host of Morning Edition on WVIA. She is a Connecticut native and graduate of King’s College in Wilkes-Barre, and has previously covered Northeastern Pennsylvania for The Scranton Times-Tribune, The Citizens’ Voice and Greater Pittston Progress.
See stories by Sarah Scinto | WVIA News