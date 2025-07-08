New cancer center open in Dickson City, Lackawanna County

Geisinger opens Lackawanna County cancer center after three years of construction

Geisinger's brand new Dickson City Cancer Center is a 61,000-square-foot facility that opened to patients on June 23. Geisinger broke ground for the nearly $60 million project in 2022 and construction wrapped up in June.

