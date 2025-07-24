100 WVIA Way
Gov. Shapiro calls supporters of transgender athlete ban 'extremist legislators.'

By Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Published July 24, 2025 at 12:00 PM EDT
USDA Grant will help Northeast Pa. farmers upgrade operations

Five local farmers will receive funding from the United States Department of Agriculture’s Resilient Food Systems Infrastructure grant. They’ll expand cold storage, add washing stations and upgrade equipment.

Local nonprofit Food Dignity applied for the grant on their behalf.

Shapiro calls supporters of transgender athlete ban 'extremist legislators,' won't say if he’d veto

Pennsylvania’s Democratic Governor Josh Shapiro says legislation that would prevent transgender girls and women from playing on publicly funded sports teams is backed by extremist politicians.

But the governor avoided saying if he would veto the bill.

