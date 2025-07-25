100 WVIA Way
UP TO DATE

Beekeeper donates thousands of bees to replace stolen Keystone College colony

By Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Published July 25, 2025 at 12:00 PM EDT
Area beekeeper donates thousands of bees to replace stolen Keystone College colony

When someone stole as many as 15,000 bees from Keystone College last week, private beekeeper Sonny Kierzkowski was ready to help.

Kierzkowski, a member of the Lackawanna Backyard Beekeepers, donated six frames of bees, or about 5,000 to 10,000 bees.

