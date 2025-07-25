Area beekeeper donates thousands of bees to replace stolen Keystone College colony

When someone stole as many as 15,000 bees from Keystone College last week, private beekeeper Sonny Kierzkowski was ready to help.

Kierzkowski, a member of the Lackawanna Backyard Beekeepers, donated six frames of bees, or about 5,000 to 10,000 bees.

Rival bankers gather in Dunmore for charity water balloon fight

After rival banks closed for the day on Thursday, workers met for a fight at Dunmore Corners. They’ve done this for three years, all to raise money for a local charity.

Eat chicken wings, see a train display and celebrate Christmas in July this weekend

The Swoyersville Chicken Wing Fling is on the way this weekend, along with other events. WVIA's Haley O'Brien helps you make some weekend plans with Haley's Happy Hour.