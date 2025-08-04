100 WVIA Way
UP TO DATE

Rural health clinic braces for Medicaid changes, closure possible

By Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Published August 4, 2025 at 12:00 PM EDT
Family-owned rural health clinic in Susquehanna County braces for impact of Medicaid changes

Susquehanna Family Health Clinic provides care to thousands of patients, many of them Medicaid recipients.

They now face the possibility of closure as President Donald Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill goes into effect.

Luzerne County judge sends burning body case to trial, citing 'overwhelming evidence’ in Hazleton homicide

Terence Ray, the Hazleton man accused of killing Jessica Lockwood and burning her body, is bound for trial in Luzerne County after a preliminary hearing last week.

Wilkes-Barre sinkholes still in need of repair, impacting services for residents

WVIA News' Kat Bolus and Roger DuPuis discuss what caused two sinkholes to open up on Horton Street in Wilkes-Barre.

The first was on June 25 and the second on July 14.

Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Sarah Scinto is the local host of Morning Edition on WVIA. She is a Connecticut native and graduate of King’s College in Wilkes-Barre, and has previously covered Northeastern Pennsylvania for The Scranton Times-Tribune, The Citizens’ Voice and Greater Pittston Progress.
