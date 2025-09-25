100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2025 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
UP TO DATE

Pa. joins legal fight over food-stamp recipient data

By Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Published September 25, 2025 at 12:00 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe

Pennsylvania joins legal fight over Trump Administration demand for food-stamp data

A judge has added Pennsylvania to a lawsuit over the Trump administration’s demand for personal information about food-stamp recipients. State officials hope the move will delay a costly financial penalty.

Under new director, Scranton's NEPA Youth Shelter gets closer to opening completed teen center

The NEPA Youth Shelter has a new director and an all new teen center after months of searching for a new space.

The teen center isn’t ready just yet, but the organization is still helping students in the Scranton School District.

Pennsylvania leaving regional electricity grid is still on the table, Gov. Josh Shapiro says

Governor Josh Shapiro is pushing to reform how the regional electrical grid is managed so costs for consumers will go down.

Shapiro said Monday he hasn’t ruled out pulling Pennsylvania from the regional grid.

Tags
UP TO DATE NEPA Youth CenterLackawanna CountyScrantonDonald TrumpGov. Josh ShapiroPJM InterconnectionFood Stamps
Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Sarah Scinto is the local host of Morning Edition on WVIA. She is a Connecticut native and graduate of King’s College in Wilkes-Barre, and has previously covered Northeastern Pennsylvania for The Scranton Times-Tribune, The Citizens’ Voice and Greater Pittston Progress.
See stories by Sarah Scinto | WVIA News