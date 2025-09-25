Pa. joins legal fight over food-stamp recipient data

Pennsylvania joins legal fight over Trump Administration demand for food-stamp data

A judge has added Pennsylvania to a lawsuit over the Trump administration’s demand for personal information about food-stamp recipients. State officials hope the move will delay a costly financial penalty.

Under new director, Scranton's NEPA Youth Shelter gets closer to opening completed teen center

The NEPA Youth Shelter has a new director and an all new teen center after months of searching for a new space.

The teen center isn’t ready just yet, but the organization is still helping students in the Scranton School District.

Pennsylvania leaving regional electricity grid is still on the table, Gov. Josh Shapiro says

Governor Josh Shapiro is pushing to reform how the regional electrical grid is managed so costs for consumers will go down.

Shapiro said Monday he hasn’t ruled out pulling Pennsylvania from the regional grid.

