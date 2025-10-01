NEPA advocates, doctors disagree with Trump admin.'s link between Tylenol and autism

NEPA advocates, medical professionals disagree with Trump administration linking autism to Tylenol

President Donald Trump announced last week that taking acetaminophen, also known by its brand name Tylenol, during pregnancy can increase a child’s chances of having autism.

Local advocates and medical professionals disagree and say the announcement causes harm to the community.

Gov. Josh Shapiro explains impact of federal shutdown on Pa.

Congress missed the deadline to pass a federal budget last night, and now more than 100,000 government workers in the commonwealth are bracing for the shutdown.

Governor Josh Shapiro says he hopes Washington lawmakers can reach a deal, but Pennsylvania is ready if they don’t.

Federal Court orders Pa. SNAP funds temporarily protected

A federal judge has ruled that, for now, Pennsylvania will not lose federal funds for refusing to turn over personal data about food-stamp recipients.