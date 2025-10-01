100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2025 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
UP TO DATE

NEPA advocates, doctors disagree with Trump admin.'s link between Tylenol and autism

By Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Published October 1, 2025 at 12:00 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe

NEPA advocates, medical professionals disagree with Trump administration linking autism to Tylenol

President Donald Trump announced last week that taking acetaminophen, also known by its brand name Tylenol, during pregnancy can increase a child’s chances of having autism.

Local advocates and medical professionals disagree and say the announcement causes harm to the community.

Gov. Josh Shapiro explains impact of federal shutdown on Pa.

Congress missed the deadline to pass a federal budget last night, and now more than 100,000 government workers in the commonwealth are bracing for the shutdown.

Governor Josh Shapiro says he hopes Washington lawmakers can reach a deal, but Pennsylvania is ready if they don’t.

Federal Court orders Pa. SNAP funds temporarily protected

A federal judge has ruled that, for now, Pennsylvania will not lose federal funds for refusing to turn over personal data about food-stamp recipients.

Tags
UP TO DATE autismLackawanna CountyTylenol Acetaminophen Donald Trump
Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Sarah Scinto is the local host of Morning Edition on WVIA. She is a Connecticut native and graduate of King’s College in Wilkes-Barre, and has previously covered Northeastern Pennsylvania for The Scranton Times-Tribune, The Citizens’ Voice and Greater Pittston Progress.
See stories by Sarah Scinto | WVIA News