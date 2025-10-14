NEPA coffee shops raise prices to deal with rising costs, tariffs

Trouble brewing: Northeast, Central Pa. coffee shops deal with rising costs, impact of tariffs

Coffee shops around Northeast and Central Pennsylvania are raising prices due to the impact of tariffs.

The cost of goods from producers in Brazil, Vietnam and Columbia has increased up to 50%.

Penn State Athletics speaks on firing of James Franklin, but avoids question about $50M buyout

Leadership officials in Penn State athletics spoke publicly Monday about Sunday’s firing of football coach James Franklin.

Pat Kraft, vice president for intercollegiate athletics at Penn State, would not answer questions about how the university will pay Franklin’s nearly $50 million buyout.

WPSU lives another day: Penn State board OKs transfer to WHYY

WPSU-TV and radio will become part of Philadelphia-based WHYY, under a plan Penn State trustees unanimously approved Monday.

The vote reverses a previous university decision to shut down WPSU that had sparked public outcry.