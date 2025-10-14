100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2025 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
UP TO DATE

NEPA coffee shops raise prices to deal with rising costs, tariffs

By Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Published October 14, 2025 at 12:00 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe

Trouble brewing: Northeast, Central Pa. coffee shops deal with rising costs, impact of tariffs

Coffee shops around Northeast and Central Pennsylvania are raising prices due to the impact of tariffs.

The cost of goods from producers in Brazil, Vietnam and Columbia has increased up to 50%.

Penn State Athletics speaks on firing of James Franklin, but avoids question about $50M buyout

Leadership officials in Penn State athletics spoke publicly Monday about Sunday’s firing of football coach James Franklin.

Pat Kraft, vice president for intercollegiate athletics at Penn State, would not answer questions about how the university will pay Franklin’s nearly $50 million buyout.

WPSU lives another day: Penn State board OKs transfer to WHYY

WPSU-TV and radio will become part of Philadelphia-based WHYY, under a plan Penn State trustees unanimously approved Monday.

The vote reverses a previous university decision to shut down WPSU that had sparked public outcry.

Tags
UP TO DATE Luzerne CountyLackawanna CountyCoffeeTariffsDonald Trump
Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Sarah Scinto is the local host of Morning Edition on WVIA. She is a Connecticut native and graduate of King’s College in Wilkes-Barre, and has previously covered Northeastern Pennsylvania for The Scranton Times-Tribune, The Citizens’ Voice and Greater Pittston Progress.
See stories by Sarah Scinto | WVIA News