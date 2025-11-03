100 WVIA Way
UP TO DATE

By Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Published November 3, 2025 at 12:00 PM EST
Dying to know: Honesdale homeowner uncovers cemetery history

A quiet, rarely visited cemetery in Wayne County is being recognized by the homeowner right next door, uncovering tombstones from the site on both his patio and in his basement.

Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Sarah Scinto is one of the original members of the WVIA News team, joining in January 2022 as a reporter and All Things Considered host. She now hosts Morning Edition on WVIA Radio and WVIA's weekday news podcast Up to Date, along with reporting on the community.
