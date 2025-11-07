Shapiro packs groceries as SNAP remains in limbo

Shapiro packs groceries, talks SNAP freeze and emergency relief fund in Pittston

SNAP food assistance benefits are frozen during the federal government shutdown. As of recording this episode, a federal judge ordered the Trump administration to fully fund SNAP benefits by Friday. The administration plans to appeal that ruling.

Gov. Josh Shapiro talked about Pennsylvania’s SNAP Emergency Relief Fund while he packed groceries in Pittston on Thursday. The governor and other volunteers worked the assembly line at the Weinberg Northeast Regional Food Bank.

Carbondalien festival expands out of world experience in the Pioneer City in Lackawanna County

Thousands will invade Carbondale to be a part of the city’s cosmic history this weekend – just like 51 years ago.

The second annual Carbondalien Festival begins Friday night with a light parade down Main Street.

