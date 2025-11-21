100 WVIA Way
Donate
UP TO DATE

NEPA Teens go to 'Hadestown' in two productions of Tony-winning musical

By Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Published November 21, 2025 at 12:00 PM EST
Sarah Scinto
/
WVIA News

NEPA teens travel 'way down' to Hadestown in two productions of Tony-winning musical

Once upon a time, there was a railroad line - and the road to the underworld will start in Scranton and Wilkes-Barre this weekend. Two casts of students will tell the tale of Orpheus and Eurydice in “Hadestown: Teen Edition.”

In West Scranton, the Youth Arts Coalition and Scranton Fringe Festival worked together to stage the Tony-winning musical.

