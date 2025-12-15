100 WVIA Way
Weis HealthyBites Tip of the Week

August 15, 2025- In Season Produce

August 15, 2025

Hi, I'm Weis Dietitian Emily Santanna with the Weis Healthy Bites tip of the week.

Summer is a perfect time for produce. While we can get many produce items year-round, there are a few that are at their peak in summer.

• Blueberries are perfect right now. Look for firm berries with a slight white hue, which is called bloom. Store them in their original container in the fridge and wash just before eating.
• Cantaloupe is a summer staple. Look for cream-colored ridges and a sweet aroma. Leave at room temperature to ripen then wash, cut, and store in the refrigerator.
• Who doesn’t love corn on the cob in the summer? Take advantage now and look for tightly wrapped husks with a moist stem. Store in the fridge until ready to cook.

Be sure to check out in-season produce for the best each season has to offer.

For more tips and wellness news you can use, visit WVIA.org and click on Weis Healthy Bites.

 

