Weis HealthyBites Tip of the Week

December 19, 2025 – Holiday Appetizers & Treats

Published December 15, 2025 at 4:06 PM EST

Hi, I'm Weis Dietitian Emily Santanna with the Weis Healthy Bites tip of the week.

The holidays call for fresh, flavorful bites that are festive, but never stressful. Enjoy crisp, colorful appetizers and treats that come together quickly and impress with ease.

  • Make a cream cheese-based dip and serve with a variety of veggies. Try Neufchatel cream cheese for a creamier dip with a third less fat.
  • Build a quick DIY charcuterie board by choosing a meat, cheese, fruit, veggie and mixed nut.
  • Sweets are delicious, but try making them even better for you by adding fresh fruit, dried fruit, nuts or seeds.
  • Cream cheese can also be turned into a sweet dip with warm flavors like vanilla, molasses or maple syrup.

For more tips and wellness news you can use, visit WVIA.org and click on Weis Healthy Bites™.

