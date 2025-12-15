December 5, 2025- Immune Health

Hi, I’m Weis Dietitian Emily Santanna with the Weis HealthyBites tip of the week.

With the colder winter months, comes cold and flu season. It is more important than ever to stay on top of our immune health. Check out these tips to take care of yourself this winter:



Eat plenty of produce to ensure you are getting a variety of vitamins and minerals.

Stay on top of your sleep, both quantity and quality.

Get active! Maybe a walk on a nicer day, an online workout video, a class at your local gym or anything that brings you joy.

Wash your hands with soap and warm water all throughout the day.

