Weis HealthyBites Tip of the Week

November 21, 2025 – Thanksgiving Food Safety

Published December 15, 2025 at 3:29 PM EST

Hi, I'm Weis Dietitian Lyndi Mies with the Weis Healthy Bites tip of the week.

When preparing for your Thanksgiving gathering, remember one essential ingredient to make it a success – food safety! Keep these tips in mind:

  • THAW frozen food safely in the refrigerator, under cold running water, or in the microwave if cooking immediately – never at room temperature.
  • WASH your hands before, during and after food prep and when switching tasks between raw and ready-to-eat foods.
  • SEPARATE raw meat, seafood and eggs from ready-to-eat foods and use different utensils, cutting boards and platters for raw and cooked foods.
  • COOK meats to the proper internal temperature; use a food thermometer to be sure.
  • Store leftovers safely by refrigerating any perishable foods within two hours of preparation.

