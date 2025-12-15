November 21, 2025 – Thanksgiving Food Safety

Hi, I'm Weis Dietitian Lyndi Mies with the Weis Healthy Bites tip of the week.

When preparing for your Thanksgiving gathering, remember one essential ingredient to make it a success – food safety! Keep these tips in mind:



THAW frozen food safely in the refrigerator, under cold running water, or in the microwave if cooking immediately – never at room temperature.

WASH your hands before, during and after food prep and when switching tasks between raw and ready-to-eat foods.

SEPARATE raw meat, seafood and eggs from ready-to-eat foods and use different utensils, cutting boards and platters for raw and cooked foods.

COOK meats to the proper internal temperature; use a food thermometer to be sure.

Store leftovers safely by refrigerating any perishable foods within two hours of preparation.



For more tips and wellness news you can use, visit WVIA.org and click on Weis Healthy Bites™.



