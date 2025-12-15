October 24, 2025 – Fall Produce Spotlight: Pumpkin

Hi, I’m Weis Dietitian Melissa with the Weis HealthyBites tip of the week.

Pumpkins aren’t just for decorating, they’re a nutrient powerhouse! Packed with fiber, vitamin A, and antioxidants, pumpkin adds seasonal flavor and wellness benefits. Try these tasty ways to enjoy it:



Stir pumpkin puree into oatmeal, muffin and pancake batter, and even chili

Blend into smoothies with banana and a dash of pumpkin spice

Use as a base for creamy pumpkin soup

Roast pumpkin seeds for a crunchy snack rich in magnesium and zinc



Celebrate the season by making pumpkin part of your meals and snacks.

For more tips and wellness news you can use, visit WVIA.org and click on Weis HealthyBites.



