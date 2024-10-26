100 WVIA Way
Halloween Spooktacular Grab Bag

Published October 26, 2024 at 6:00 PM EDT
In this episode of Pop Shop, titled the "Halloween Spooktacular Grab Bag," Patrick and Alan celebrate Halloween by discussing a variety of Halloween-themed topics. They start with a light-hearted debate about holiday rankings, referencing a YouGov poll that lists Americans' favorite holidays.

Kara and Patrick face off in an Allen-hosted quiz on Halloween traditions and their origins, covering topics such as the Irish legend of Stingy Jack, the origins of pumpkin carving, and trick-or-treating customs.

Throughout, they share Halloween trivia, discuss nostalgic candy preferences, and joke about Halloween traditions. The episode combines humor, historical trivia, and friendly competition to capture the playful spirit of Halloween.

