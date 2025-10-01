A Story of Resilience and Belonging: WVIA Announces New Original Documentary Film, Making NEPA Home

Pittston, PA – Northeastern Pennsylvania will take center stage when WVIA premieres its newest original documentary film, Making NEPA Home. The documentary, produced, directed, and edited by WVIA’s Kara Washington, premieres Wednesday, October 16th at 7 p.m. on WVIA TV and will be streaming live on WVIA's Facebook and YouTube pages and at WVIA.org.

Making NEPA Home is part of WVIA’s We Stand Against Hate initiative, which shines a light on stories of resilience, unity, and cultural diversity.

The film shares the journeys of four refugees and immigrants from diverse backgrounds who left their homelands in search of safety and new opportunities, ultimately settling in Northeastern Pennsylvania. Through personal stories, cultural traditions, and moments of community connection, Making NEPA Home reveals the resilience and contributions of these neighbors as they help shape the region’s evolving identity.

The journey builds toward an emotional finale at Scranton’s annual World Refugee Day celebration, honoring the universal search for safety, dignity, and a place to call home. Along the way, the film also highlights the critical role of local service providers and community organizations that make resettlement possible.

Filmmaker Kara Washington shared, "I’m grateful for the opportunity to use WVIA’s platform to share voices and stories that often go unheard. Everyone I’ve spoken with, from refugees and immigrants to the local organizations supporting them, cares deeply about improving lives. That kind of compassion is inspiring, and it’s what makes our community such a special place to call home."

WVIA is proud to host a series of special public screenings ahead of the broadcast premiere of Making NEPA Home. These events will give our community the chance to preview a portion of the documentary, engage in a meaningful conversation with the filmmaker, and reflect on the powerful stories of refugees and immigrants in Northeastern Pennsylvania.

Stay tuned to WVIA’s events page , social media channels, and email newsletters for details on upcoming screenings.

“Making NEPA Home is about more than survival, it’s about the courage to rebuild, the beauty of cultural exchange, and the strength of community,” said WVIA President & CEO, Carla McCabe. “We hope viewers walk away with a deeper understanding of what it means to welcome and be welcomed, not just in NEPA, but all over the world.”

The official Making NEPA Home trailer can be viewed here .

Funding support for Making NEPA Home provided by The Harry and Jeanette Weinberg Foundation, The Luzerne Foundation, and Scranton Area Community Foundation.

Media Opportunities

WVIA welcomes interview requests with filmmaker Kara Washington and members of the WVIA production team. To schedule please contact Holly Biondo, WVIA Marketing & Communications Manager at hollybiondo@wvia.org .

About WVIA

WVIA is the PBS and NPR affiliate serving over 22 counties in northeastern and central Pennsylvania. For nearly 60 years, WVIA has been committed to serving the people by offering informational, educational, and entertaining content that enriches and expands viewpoints and serves as a catalyst for positive change. WVIA television channels include WVIA TV, WVIA PBS Kids 24/7, and WVIA Create. WVIA’s radio channels include WVIA Radio, WVIA Arts, and the Chiaroscuro Channel. WVIA’s programs can also be found streaming live and on-demand on wvia.org and the WVIA app.

WVIA Mission

WVIA educates, inspires, entertains, and fosters citizenship, diverse cultures, and perspectives to nurture community.