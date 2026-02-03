WVIA Awarded Grant to Expand Local Environmental Journalism, Including In-Depth Reporting on Data Centers

Pittston, PA - WVIA has been awarded a $10,000 grant from the Robert H. Spitz Foundation, administered by the Scranton Area Community Foundation, to support expanded environmental journalism, strengthening local reporting on critical issues affecting Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania. The funding will allow WVIA News to deepen coverage of environmental topics, including water use, energy demand, land impact, and community concerns related to proposed data centers in the region.

The grant marks WVIA’s first funding specifically dedicated to environmental journalism and will support reporting by WVIA journalists Kat Bolus and Isabela Weiss, who are embedded in the communities they cover and respond directly to issues raised by local residents. WVIA has also identified a growing need for sustained environmental reporting based on community feedback gathered at community events, and, especially, through its News Listening Tours across 22 counties.

“WVIA plays an essential role in helping our region stay informed and connected to the issues shaping daily life in Northeastern Pennsylvania,” said Laura Ducceschi, President and CEO of the Scranton Area Community Foundation. “Through the Robert H. Spitz Foundation, we are proud to support environmental journalism that helps ensure communities have access to clear, reliable information about topics that matter.”

As part of this initiative, WVIA News will produce a series of in-depth stories examining the effects of data centers on water resources, power infrastructure, and surrounding communities, with additional investigative reporting to follow. These stories will be featured across WVIA’s platforms, including radio, digital, and video, and collected on a dedicated landing page to serve as an ongoing public resource.

WVIA has already begun reporting on data center proposals in the region, with multiple stories by reporter Kat Bolus available at wvia.org .

“For many, data centers are shrouded in uncertainty despite how much they’re demanding from communities where they will coexist," said Faith Golay, WVIA News Managing Editor. "By providing in-depth coverage on the subject, our reporting raises awareness, educates residents and property owners, promoting dialogue between parties to address challenges and explore areas of opportunity.”

In addition to expanded reporting, WVIA will further explore the topic through its flagship public affairs program, Keystone Edition. An upcoming episode titled Data Centers: Deal or Dilemma? will examine what data centers are, how they are used, and why they have become a point of debate locally.

A live taping of the episode will take place at WVIA Studios on February 11, with the program premiering on WVIA TV on February 16. Community members interested in attending the taping can learn more and register here .

Through this grant-funded initiative, WVIA continues its mission to provide trusted, in-depth local journalism that equips residents with the information they need to understand complex issues and participate meaningfully in civic life.

For existing and upcoming WVIA News coverage of data centers, visit this page .

About the Robert H. Spitz Foundation

The Robert H. Spitz Foundation awards grants to nonprofit organizations, providing support for programs that aim to break the cycle of poverty, remove economic barriers, and encourage independence in adults and children through access to safe, affordable housing, transportation, and education. Priority areas for funding also include veterans’ affairs and veteran-oriented programs, animal welfare, and support for Jewish culture, heritage, community, and cemetery support. To date, the Robert H. Spitz Foundation has provided over $3.7 million in funding to the community. The Scranton Area Community Foundation is the administrator of the Robert H. Spitz Foundation.

About WVIA

WVIA is the PBS and NPR affiliate serving over 22 counties in northeastern and central Pennsylvania. For nearly 60 years, WVIA has been committed to serving the people by offering informational, educational, and entertaining content that enriches and expands viewpoints and serves as a catalyst for positive change. WVIA television channels include WVIA TV, WVIA PBS Kids 24/7, and WVIA Create. WVIA’s radio channels include WVIA Radio, WVIA Arts, and the Chiaroscuro Channel. WVIA’s programs can also be found streaming live and on-demand on wvia.org and the WVIA app.

WVIA Mission

WVIA educates, inspires, entertains, and fosters citizenship, diverse cultures, and perspectives to nurture community.