WVIA Education Opens Second Sensory-Friendly Space in Local Library, Expanding Access for Families

Pittston, PA – WVIA Education is proud to announce the grand opening of its second sensory-friendly space, located at the Marian Sutherland Kirby Library in Mountain Top. This thoughtfully designed environment provides children and families with a calming, welcoming place to play, explore, and learn together.

The new sensory space features calming lighting, sensory tools, and hands-on activities created to support children with diverse sensory needs while encouraging creativity and discovery. The initiative reflects WVIA’s ongoing commitment to making educational experiences more inclusive and accessible across Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

Families and community members attended a special grand opening celebration on Friday, May 1, from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM at the Marian Sutherland Kirby Library, 35 Kirby Avenue, Mountain Top. The event included opportunities to explore the new space, participate in activities, and meet a familiar friend from WVIA, Carl the Collector.

“Today’s libraries are changing to meet the needs of our communities,” said Kelly van den Berg, Library Assistant/Youth Services at Marian Sutherland Kirby Library. “In our town there is no community center, so we strive to be a space where everyone in our community feels welcome in an inclusive environment. Having a Carl the Collector-sponsored sensory space is an asset to those in the community with special needs; it allows them to participate in library programs comfortably.”

This marks the second sensory-friendly space created by WVIA Education, reinforcing the organization’s dedication to building inclusive community resources that promote early learning and engagement. The first sensory-friendly space was opened June 30, 2025 at the Pittston Memorial Library.

“This sensory-friendly space is designed to help children feel comfortable and supported as they play and learn,” said Teresa Sabecky, WVIA’s Education Program Manager. “By partnering with community libraries, we’re expanding access to inclusive educational environments that welcome all families.”

Community members are encouraged to tour the space and celebrate this exciting addition to the Mountain Top area. Readers can also learn more about WVIA Education here . Photos from the sensory space opening can be found here .

About WVIA

WVIA is the PBS and NPR affiliate serving over 22 counties in northeastern and central Pennsylvania. For nearly 60 years, WVIA has been committed to serving the people by offering informational, educational, and entertaining content that enriches and expands viewpoints and serves as a catalyst for positive change. WVIA television channels include WVIA TV, WVIA PBS Kids 24/7, and WVIA Create. WVIA’s radio channels include WVIA Radio, WVIA Arts, and the Chiaroscuro Channel. WVIA’s programs can also be found streaming live and on-demand on wvia.org and the WVIA app.

WVIA Mission

WVIA educates, inspires, entertains, and fosters citizenship, diverse cultures, and perspectives to nurture community.