Musical Madness/ Rosie's Camera

There’s no right or wrong when experimenting with ideas; Working together to succeed.
It’s okay to not have all the answers; Simple things can bring fun in unexpected ways.
Tap dancers teach Albie how patterns can break down a big task; Bigger isn’t better.
An artist inspires Albie to celebrate thoughtfully; Creating art from ordinary things.
Albie learns how to fill up her “me bubble;” Rules keep everyone safe while having fun.
Learning new skills takes practice; A fashion designer inspires Albie to be confident.
Light and darkness in art helps Albie get over her fear; Learning to share a toy.
A quilter helps Albie fix her blanket; Letting friends know how much they mean to you.
Using your imagination to fight boredom; Some things aren’t meant to last forever.
Everyone has different feelings; Learning a dance by breaking it into smaller steps.
Keeping shared spaces clean; Everyone brings something special to the table.
Friends can see the same thing differently; Using simple shapes to learn to draw.
