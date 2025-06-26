Shoeseum/ Tiny Albie

Extras
Albie learns how to fill up her “me bubble;” Rules keep everyone safe while having fun.
An artist inspires Albie to celebrate thoughtfully; Creating art from ordinary things.
Learning new skills takes practice; A fashion designer inspires Albie to be confident.
Light and darkness in art helps Albie get over her fear; Learning to share a toy.
A quilter helps Albie fix her blanket; Letting friends know how much they mean to you.
Using your imagination to fight boredom; Some things aren’t meant to last forever.
Everyone has different feelings; Learning a dance by breaking it into smaller steps.
Rosie is homesick, so Albie recreates a family treat; Albie and Huggy figure out a puzzle.
Everyone has a story worth sharing; Mistakes can turn into something beautiful.
Focusing on what makes each of us unique; Drumline shows how to make chores fun.
Albie's Elevator Season 2
-
Albie's Elevator Season 1
Friends can see the same thing differently; Using simple shapes to learn to draw.
