Albie's Elevator

Pepperoni Sam/ The Toast

Season 2 Episode 10 | 28m 47s

Albie is obsessed with Pepperoni Sam crackers, but is not a fan of cleaning up the mess of wrappers until she and Rosie visit a community art project that inspires her to clean up shared spaces; The neighbors bring their favorite kind of toast to an elevator celebration of compliments and warm bread, and a crochet artist helps Albie understand that everyone brings something special to the table.

Aired: 07/02/25
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Watch 28:47
Albie's Elevator
Musical Madness/ Rosie's Camera
Voting for choices can help a group decide; Celebrating what makes friends special.
Episode: S2 E9 | 28:47
Watch 28:47
Albie's Elevator
Lemonade Stand/ Cups Cups Cups
There’s no right or wrong when experimenting with ideas; Working together to succeed.
Episode: S2 E7 | 28:47
Watch 28:45
Albie's Elevator
Wonder/ Raffle Day
It’s okay to not have all the answers; Simple things can bring fun in unexpected ways.
Episode: S2 E6 | 28:45
Watch 28:47
Albie's Elevator
Shoeseum/ Tiny Albie
Tap dancers teach Albie how patterns can break down a big task; Bigger isn’t better.
Episode: S2 E4 | 28:47
Watch 28:47
Albie's Elevator
Bubble Popper/ DJ T.Bitz No Rules Disco
Albie learns how to fill up her “me bubble;” Rules keep everyone safe while having fun.
Episode: S2 E2 | 28:47
Watch 28:47
Albie's Elevator
Bon Bon's Birthday/ Yeehaw Whales
An artist inspires Albie to celebrate thoughtfully; Creating art from ordinary things.
Episode: S2 E3 | 28:47
Watch 28:47
Albie's Elevator
Keytar Rockstar/ Confidence Button
Learning new skills takes practice; A fashion designer inspires Albie to be confident.
Episode: S2 E1 | 28:47
Watch 28:47
Albie's Elevator
Afraid of the Dark/Silly Springee
Light and darkness in art helps Albie get over her fear; Learning to share a toy.
Episode: S1 E113 | 28:47
Watch 28:47
Albie's Elevator
Moth Quilt/Postcard for Huggy
A quilter helps Albie fix her blanket; Letting friends know how much they mean to you.
Episode: S1 E108 | 28:47
Watch 28:47
Albie's Elevator
On Boredway/Box Town
Using your imagination to fight boredom; Some things aren’t meant to last forever.
Episode: S1 E110 | 28:47
