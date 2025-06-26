100 WVIA Way
Albie's Elevator

Bubble Popper/ DJ T.Bitz No Rules Disco

Season 2 Episode 2 | 28m 47s

Albie feels overwhelmed when a lobster with a big personality takes over the elevator bubble party, until she learns from a glass blower how to fill up her “me bubble” with confidence; Albie wants the elevator to be a no rules zone but Zia, Tibitz, and DJ Diamond Kuts explain what happened when DJ T.Bitz hosted a No Rules Disco and why rules are a good way to keep everyone safe while having fun.

Aired: 06/25/25
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Watch 28:47
Albie's Elevator
Shoeseum/ Tiny Albie
Tap dancers teach Albie how patterns can break down a big task; Bigger isn’t better.
Episode: S2 E4 | 28:47
Watch 28:47
Albie's Elevator
Bon Bon's Birthday/ Yeehaw Whales
An artist inspires Albie to celebrate thoughtfully; Creating art from ordinary things.
Episode: S2 E3 | 28:47
Watch 28:47
Albie's Elevator
Keytar Rockstar/ Confidence Button
Learning new skills takes practice; A fashion designer inspires Albie to be confident.
Episode: S2 E1 | 28:47
Watch 28:47
Albie's Elevator
Afraid of the Dark/Silly Springee
Light and darkness in art helps Albie get over her fear; Learning to share a toy.
Episode: S1 E113 | 28:47
Watch 28:47
Albie's Elevator
Moth Quilt/Postcard for Huggy
A quilter helps Albie fix her blanket; Letting friends know how much they mean to you.
Episode: S1 E108 | 28:47
Watch 28:47
Albie's Elevator
On Boredway/Box Town
Using your imagination to fight boredom; Some things aren’t meant to last forever.
Episode: S1 E110 | 28:47
Watch 28:47
Albie's Elevator
Little Door/The Full Tomato Twist
Everyone has different feelings; Learning a dance by breaking it into smaller steps.
Episode: S1 E109 | 28:47
Watch 28:47
Albie's Elevator
Blueberry Kiwi UpsideDown Carrot Cake/Puzzle Picture Perfect
Rosie is homesick, so Albie recreates a family treat; Albie and Huggy figure out a puzzle.
Episode: S1 E107 | 28:47
Watch 28:47
Albie's Elevator
Stories/Snowflake Heartache
Everyone has a story worth sharing; Mistakes can turn into something beautiful.
Episode: S1 E106 | 28:47
Watch 28:47
Albie's Elevator
Pep Talk Portrait/Movie Night
Focusing on what makes each of us unique; Drumline shows how to make chores fun.
Episode: S1 E111 | 28:47
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Albie's Elevator Season 2
  • Albie's Elevator Season 1
