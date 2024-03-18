100 WVIA Way
Alice & Jack

Episode 1

Season 2024 Episode 1 | 47m 39s

Alice and Jack meet, but something deep and powerful from Alice’s past causes her to reject Jack.

Aired: 03/16/24 | Expires: 03/31/24
Watch 44:27
Alice & Jack
Episode 6
Jack and Alice face their greatest obstacle. Can love really overcome anything?
Episode: S2024 E6 | 44:27
Watch 44:29
Alice & Jack
Episode 5
Jack and Alice meet again. Their joy is cut short by devastating news.
Episode: S2024 E5 | 44:29
Watch 0:30
Alice & Jack
Episode 5 Preview
Jack and Alice meet again. Their joy is cut short by devastating news.
Preview: S2024 E5 | 0:30
Watch 2:33
Alice & Jack
All Love's Emotions
Hear from the cast and more about the many emotions, good and bad, that come with love.
Clip: S2024 | 2:33
Watch 0:49
Alice & Jack
Episode 4 Scene
Maya is rooting for Jack and Alice to be together, but is Alice ready?
Clip: S2024 E4 | 0:49
Watch 0:30
Alice & Jack
Episode 4 Preview
Celia seeks Alice out to get some answers about Jack.
Preview: S2024 E4 | 0:30
Watch 44:37
Alice & Jack
Episode 4
Celia seeks Alice out to get some answers about Jack.
Episode: S2024 E4 | 44:37
Watch 0:59
Alice & Jack
Episode 3 Scene
Three years after their last encounter, Alice calls Jack with a request.
Clip: S2024 E3 | 0:59
Watch 46:34
Alice & Jack
Episode 3
Years after their last encounter, Jack receives a surprise invitation from Alice.
Episode: S2024 E3 | 46:34
Watch 0:30
Alice & Jack
Episode 3 Preview
Years after their last encounter, Jack receives a surprise invitation from Alice.
Preview: S2024 E3 | 0:30
