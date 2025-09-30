100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2025 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sign In
Amanpour and Company

October 1, 2025

Season 2025 Episode 8001 | 55m 43s

Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH) discusses the government shutdown and how the Trump administration may use this moment. International Studies professor Vali Nasr on what Hamas' response to a proposed ceasefire may be and the state of Iran's nuclear program. Former Senator Joe Manchin (I-WV) shares his defense of what he calls "commonsense politics" in a divided nation.

Aired: 09/30/25
Extras
Watch 18:19
Amanpour and Company
Joe Manchin on Gov’t Shutdown, Trump and “Deafening” Silence of GOP
Joe Manchin discusses his book "Dead Center."
Clip: S2025 E8001 | 18:19
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
September 30, 2025
Jared Bernstein; Anshel Pfeffer; Kori Schake; Dake Kang
Episode: S2025 E7327 | 55:47
Watch 18:28
Amanpour and Company
How U.S. Tech Created China’s Police State
Dake Kang discusses his report on big tech and the Chinese surveillance state.
Clip: S2025 E7327 | 18:28
Watch 55:21
Amanpour and Company
September 29, 2025
Ghaith Al-Omari; Aaron David Miller; Gregg Nunziata; Katie Drummond.
Episode: S2025 E7326 | 55:21
Watch 18:19
Amanpour and Company
Trump 2.0 and the Allegiance of Tech Leaders
WIRED's Global Editorial Director Katie Drummond on tech's embrace of the Trump White House.
Clip: S2025 E7326 | 18:19
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
September 26, 2025
Tom Johnson; Adam Cvijanovic; Fara Dabhoiwala
Episode: S2025 E7325 | 55:47
Watch 18:04
Amanpour and Company
“This Is the Third Red Scare:” Historian’s Warning for U.S. Free Speech
Fara Dabhoiwala discusses his book "What Is Free Speech?"
Clip: S2025 E7325 | 18:04
Watch 17:54
Amanpour and Company
Trump Pressures DOJ to Target Political Enemies: "Unprecedented”
Fmr. federal prosecutor reacts to Pres. Trump's pressure on DOJ to target his political opponents.
Clip: S2025 E7324 | 17:54
Watch 55:46
Amanpour and Company
September 25, 2025
Mark Rutte; Johann Wadephul; Pedro Sanchez; Brendan Ballou
Episode: S2025 E7324 | 55:46
Watch 5:24
Amanpour and Company
Exclusive: EU President Reacts to Trump's Latest Stance on Russia-Ukraine War
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen discusses the Russia-Ukraine war.
Clip: S2025 E7323 | 5:24
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2025
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2024
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2023
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2022
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2021
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2020
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2019
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2018
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
September 30, 2025
Jared Bernstein; Anshel Pfeffer; Kori Schake; Dake Kang
Episode: S2025 E7327 | 55:47
Watch 55:21
Amanpour and Company
September 29, 2025
Ghaith Al-Omari; Aaron David Miller; Gregg Nunziata; Katie Drummond.
Episode: S2025 E7326 | 55:21
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
September 26, 2025
Tom Johnson; Adam Cvijanovic; Fara Dabhoiwala
Episode: S2025 E7325 | 55:47
Watch 55:46
Amanpour and Company
September 25, 2025
Mark Rutte; Johann Wadephul; Pedro Sanchez; Brendan Ballou
Episode: S2025 E7324 | 55:46
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
September 24, 2025
Ursula von der Leyen; Riyad Mansour; Tom Fletcher
Episode: S2025 E7323 | 55:47
Watch 55:42
Amanpour and Company
September 23, 2025
Mauro Vieira; Danny Danon; Adam Tooze
Episode: S2025 E7322 | 55:42
Watch 55:35
Amanpour and Company
September 22, 2025
Dominique de Villepin; Hussein Agha; Robert Malley; Jonathan Mahler
Episode: S2025 E7321 | 55:35
Watch 55:42
Amanpour and Company
September 19, 2025
Lyse Doucet; Matthew McConaughey; Christina Cross
Episode: S2025 E7320 | 55:42
Watch 55:40
Amanpour and Company
September 18, 2025
Rustem Umerov; Annalena Baerbock; Brian Stelter; Sara Jacobs
Episode: S2025 E7319 | 55:40
Watch 55:36
Amanpour and Company
September 17, 2025
Max Foster; Gordon Sondland; Peter Westmacott; Tim Berners-Lee
Episode: S2025 E7318 | 55:36