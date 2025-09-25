100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2025 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Amanpour and Company

September 26, 2025

Season 2025 Episode 7325

Former CNN President Tom Johnson discusses the changing media landscape and his new book "Driven." Painter Adam Cvijanovic showcases his latest work that highlights the stories of New York's immigrants. Historian Fara Dabhoiwala answers the question "What is free speech?" in his new book.

Aired: 09/25/25
Extras
Watch 18:04
Amanpour and Company
“This Is the Third Red Scare:” Historian’s Warning for U.S. Free Speech
Fara Dabhoiwala discusses his book "What Is Free Speech?"
Clip: S2025 E7325 | 18:04
Watch 17:54
Amanpour and Company
Trump Pressures DOJ to Target Political Enemies: "Unprecedented”
Fmr. federal prosecutor reacts to Pres. Trump's pressure on DOJ to target his political opponents.
Clip: S2025 E7324 | 17:54
Watch 55:46
Amanpour and Company
September 25, 2025
Mark Rutte; Johann Wadephul; Pedro Sanchez; Brendan Ballou
Episode: S2025 E7324 | 55:46
Watch 5:24
Amanpour and Company
Exclusive: EU President Reacts to Trump's Latest Stance on Russia-Ukraine War
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen discusses the Russia-Ukraine war.
Clip: S2025 E7323 | 5:24
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
September 24, 2025
Ursula von der Leyen; Riyad Mansour; Tom Fletcher
Episode: S2025 E7323 | 55:47
Watch 55:42
Amanpour and Company
September 23, 2025
Mauro Vieira; Danny Danon; Adam Tooze
Episode: S2025 E7322 | 55:42
Watch 18:26
Amanpour and Company
Adam Tooze on Trump's War on the Fed
Professor Adam Tooze explores the challenges facing the U.S. Federal Reserve today.
Clip: S2025 E7322 | 18:26
Watch 18:14
Amanpour and Company
The Trump Administration’s “Terrifying” Cuts to U.S. Cancer Research
Jonathan Mahler discusses his investigation into federal funding cuts for cancer research.
Clip: S2025 E7321 | 18:14
Watch 55:35
Amanpour and Company
September 22, 2025
Dominique de Villepin; Hussein Agha; Robert Malley; Jonathan Mahler
Episode: S2025 E7321 | 55:35
Watch 55:42
Amanpour and Company
September 19, 2025
Lyse Doucet; Matthew McConaughey; Christina Cross
Episode: S2025 E7320 | 55:42
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2025
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2024
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2023
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2022
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2021
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2020
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2019
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2018
Watch 55:46
Amanpour and Company
September 25, 2025
Mark Rutte; Johann Wadephul; Pedro Sanchez; Brendan Ballou
Episode: S2025 E7324 | 55:46
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
September 24, 2025
Ursula von der Leyen; Riyad Mansour; Tom Fletcher
Episode: S2025 E7323 | 55:47
Watch 55:42
Amanpour and Company
September 23, 2025
Mauro Vieira; Danny Danon; Adam Tooze
Episode: S2025 E7322 | 55:42
Watch 55:35
Amanpour and Company
September 22, 2025
Dominique de Villepin; Hussein Agha; Robert Malley; Jonathan Mahler
Episode: S2025 E7321 | 55:35
Watch 55:42
Amanpour and Company
September 19, 2025
Lyse Doucet; Matthew McConaughey; Christina Cross
Episode: S2025 E7320 | 55:42
Watch 55:40
Amanpour and Company
September 18, 2025
Rustem Umerov; Annalena Baerbock; Brian Stelter; Sara Jacobs
Episode: S2025 E7319 | 55:40
Watch 55:36
Amanpour and Company
September 17, 2025
Max Foster; Gordon Sondland; Peter Westmacott; Tim Berners-Lee
Episode: S2025 E7318 | 55:36
Watch 55:46
Amanpour and Company
September 16, 2025
Nadav Eyal; Firas Maksad; Declan Walsh; Kholood Khair; Sheera Frenkel
Episode: S2025 E7317 | 55:46
Watch 55:42
Amanpour and Company
September 15, 2025
David Frum; Petra Costa; Susan Mayne
Episode: S2025 E7316 | 55:42
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
September 12, 2025
Wael al-Dahdouh; Liat Beinin Atzili; Brandon Kramer; Michael Crow
Episode: S2025 E7315 | 55:47