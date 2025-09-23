100 WVIA Way
Amanpour and Company

September 24, 2025

Season 2025 Episode 7323 | 55m 47s

European Commission Pres. Ursula von der Leyen evaluates Donald Trump's new stance on the Russia-Ukraine war. Palestinian Observer to the UN Riyad Mansour is the sole Palestinian representative at the UNGA. He explains the latest on discussions of the war in Gaza. UN Under-Secretary for Humanitarian Affairs Tom Fletcher discusses the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and in other parts of the world.

Aired: 09/23/25
