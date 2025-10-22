October 23, 2025

Extras
DAWN's Sarah Leah Whitson sheds light the Palestinians released from Israeli detention.
Sam Kass discusses the effect of the government shutdown on food in the U.S.
Christopher Sabatini; Ivan Briscoe; Elliot Williams; Sam Kass
Fmr. Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy discusses his book "Life, Law & Liberty.”
Jens Stoltenberg; Basel Adra; Yuval Abraham; Anthony Kennedy
Andrew Ross Sorkin explains what we can learn from the 1929 financial crash in his new book, "1929."
Dennis Ross; Kurt Volker; Jad Abumrad; Andrew Ross Sorkin
Colin Hanks discusses his documentary "John Candy: I Like Me."
Nasser al-Kidwa; Rebecca Miller; Sen. Mark Warner
Latest Episodes
All
-
All
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2025
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2024
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2023
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2022
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2021
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2020
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2019
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2018
Christopher Sabatini; Ivan Briscoe; Elliot Williams; Sam Kass
Jens Stoltenberg; Basel Adra; Yuval Abraham; Anthony Kennedy
Dennis Ross; Kurt Volker; Jad Abumrad; Andrew Ross Sorkin
Nasser al-Kidwa; Rebecca Miller; Sen. Mark Warner
Badr Abdelatty; Maria Corina Machado; Jeffrey Goldberg
Jorge Castañeda; Jeremy Diamond; Rose Gottemoeller; Oliver Darcy
Meirav Leshem Gonen; Yousra Abu Sharekh; Khaled Elgindy; Gershon Baskin
Thant Myint-U; Werner Herzog; Arundhati Roy
Sharone Lifschitz; Nour Alsaqqa; Bushra Khalidi; Yossi Beilin; Oliver McTernan; Hussein Agaha