October 16, 2025

Extras
Democratic Sen. Mark Warner discusses the U.S. government shutdown.
Badr Abdelatty; Maria Corina Machado; Jeffrey Goldberg
Jeffrey Goldberg discusses The Atlantic's issue on the 250th anniversary of America's founding.
Jorge Castañeda; Jeremy Diamond; Rose Gottemoeller; Oliver Darcy
Media watcher Oliver Darcy discusses the impact of recent developments in the news industry.
Meirav Leshem Gonen; Yousra Abu Sharekh; Khaled Elgindy; Gershon Baskin
Meirav Leshem Gonen reacts to the release of the Israeli hostages.
Arundhati Roy discusses her most personal work yet, "Mother Mary Comes to Me."
Aid workers discuss reaction to the Israel-Hamas deal.
Latest Episodes
All
-
All
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2025
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2024
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2023
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2022
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2021
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2020
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2019
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2018
Badr Abdelatty; Maria Corina Machado; Jeffrey Goldberg
Jorge Castañeda; Jeremy Diamond; Rose Gottemoeller; Oliver Darcy
Meirav Leshem Gonen; Yousra Abu Sharekh; Khaled Elgindy; Gershon Baskin
Sharone Lifschitz; Nour Alsaqqa; Bushra Khalidi; Yossi Beilin; Oliver McTernan; Hussein Agaha
Nir Hasson; David Smolansky; Juan Sebastian Gonzalez; Hannah Beckler
Jeremy Diamond; Amir Tibon; James Elder; Aziz Abu Sarah; Taylor Harris
Nahum Barnea; Rachid El Khalfi; Susan Glasser; Adam Serwer
Nicholas Burns; Benny Safdie; Trymaine Lee
Arseniy Yatsenyuk; Jane Fonda; Mela Chiponda; Ernest Moniz; Meghan O'Sullivan