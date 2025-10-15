100 WVIA Way
Amanpour and Company

October 16, 2025

Season 2025 Episode 8012 | 55m 48s

Former Palestinian Authority Foreign Minister Nasser al-Kidwa discusses the future of governance in Gaza. Rebecca Miller introduces her new documentary on legendary film director Martin Scorsese, "Mr. Scorsese." Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA) discusses the ongoing U.S. government shutdown and his fears of a looming healthcare crisis.

Aired: 10/15/25
Amanpour and Company
Sen. Mark Warner on Trump’s Role in the Government Shutdown
Democratic Sen. Mark Warner discusses the U.S. government shutdown.
Amanpour and Company
October 15, 2025
Badr Abdelatty; Maria Corina Machado; Jeffrey Goldberg
Amanpour and Company
The Atlantic’s Jeffrey Goldberg on America’s “Unfinished Revolution”
Jeffrey Goldberg discusses The Atlantic's issue on the 250th anniversary of America's founding.
Amanpour and Company
October 14, 2025
Jorge Castañeda; Jeremy Diamond; Rose Gottemoeller; Oliver Darcy
Amanpour and Company
How Pro-Trump Billionaires Are Taking Over U.S. News Media
Media watcher Oliver Darcy discusses the impact of recent developments in the news industry.
Amanpour and Company
October 13, 2025
Meirav Leshem Gonen; Yousra Abu Sharekh; Khaled Elgindy; Gershon Baskin
Amanpour and Company
Mother of Former Israeli Hostage Reacts to Release of All Living Hostages
Meirav Leshem Gonen reacts to the release of the Israeli hostages.
Amanpour and Company
October 10, 2025
Thant Myint-U; Werner Herzog; Arundhati Roy
Amanpour and Company
Arundhati Roy’s Revealing New Memoir “Mother Mary Comes to Me”
Arundhati Roy discusses her most personal work yet, "Mother Mary Comes to Me."
Amanpour and Company
Aid Worker on Gaza Ceasefire: "We're All Holding Our Breaths"
Aid workers discuss reaction to the Israel-Hamas deal.
