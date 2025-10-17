100 WVIA Way
Amanpour and Company

October 20, 2025

Season 2025 Episode 8014 | 55m 50s

Former peace negotiator Dennis Ross discusses the fragile Israel-Hamas ceasefire. Former U.S. Ambassador to NATO Kurt Volker reflects on Volodymyr Zelensky's visit to the White House. Jad Abumrad tells the story of Afrobeat in a new podcast. Author Andrew Ross Sorkin discusses the parallels between present day and the 1929 Wall Street crash in his new book, "1929."

Aired: 10/19/25
Extras
Watch 18:39
Amanpour and Company
Colin Hanks Explores John Candy’s Life in New Documentary
Colin Hanks discusses his documentary "John Candy: I Like Me."
Clip: S2025 E8013 | 18:39
Watch 55:48
Amanpour and Company
October 17, 2025
Arab Bargouthi; Marina Abramovic; Colin Hanks
Episode: S2025 E8013 | 55:48
Watch 55:48
Amanpour and Company
October 16, 2025
Nasser al-Kidwa; Rebecca Miller; Sen. Mark Warner
Episode: S2025 E8012 | 55:48
Watch 55:41
Amanpour and Company
October 15, 2025
Badr Abdelatty; Maria Corina Machado; Jeffrey Goldberg
Episode: S2025 E8011 | 55:41
Watch 55:43
Amanpour and Company
October 14, 2025
Jorge Castañeda; Jeremy Diamond; Rose Gottemoeller; Oliver Darcy
Episode: S2025 E8010 | 55:43
Watch 55:38
Amanpour and Company
October 13, 2025
Meirav Leshem Gonen; Yousra Abu Sharekh; Khaled Elgindy; Gershon Baskin
Episode: S2025 E8009 | 55:38
Watch 55:28
Amanpour and Company
October 10, 2025
Thant Myint-U; Werner Herzog; Arundhati Roy
Episode: S2025 E8008 | 55:28
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
October 9, 2025
Sharone Lifschitz; Nour Alsaqqa; Bushra Khalidi; Yossi Beilin; Oliver McTernan; Hussein Agaha
Episode: S2025 E8007 | 55:47
Watch 55:38
Amanpour and Company
October 8, 2025
Nir Hasson; David Smolansky; Juan Sebastian Gonzalez; Hannah Beckler
Episode: S2025 E8006 | 55:38
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
October 7, 2025
Jeremy Diamond; Amir Tibon; James Elder; Aziz Abu Sarah; Taylor Harris
Episode: S2025 E8005 | 55:47
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
October 6, 2025
Nahum Barnea; Rachid El Khalfi; Susan Glasser; Adam Serwer
Episode: S2025 E8004 | 55:47