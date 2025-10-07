100 WVIA Way
Amanpour and Company

October 8, 2025

Season 2025 Episode 8006 | 55m 38s

Israeli journalist Nir Hasson discusses what he calls the "October 8th Surprise." Venezuelan opposition leader David Smolansky reacts to U.S.-Venezuela tensions. Former Biden official Juan Sebastian Gonzalez responds to Smolansky's assessment. Investigative reporter Hannah Beckler unpacks the unseen toll of AI data centers' explosion in the U.S.

Aired: 10/07/25
Extras
Watch 18:06
Amanpour and Company
America’s AI Data Center Boom — And Its Unseen Toll
Reporter Hannah Beckler explains the vast environmental toll of AI data centers.
Clip: S2025 E8006 | 18:06
Watch 18:18
Amanpour and Company
Mother of Autistic Children Calls RFK Jr.’s Autism Claims “Almost Laughable”
Author Taylor Harris discusses the impact of the Trump administration's autism claims.
Clip: S2025 E8005 | 18:18
Watch 17:39
Amanpour and Company
The Power of the People When America’s Elites Are Absent
Adam Serwer discusses the cost of U.S. companies' settlements to American democracy.
Clip: S2025 E8004 | 17:39
Watch 18:06
Amanpour and Company
This Journalist Covered Gun Violence…and It Almost Cost Him His Life
In his new book, Trymaine Lee shares how reporting on traumatic topics takes a toll.
Clip: S2025 E8003 | 18:06
Watch 18:25
Amanpour and Company
How the U.S. Can Prevent Nuclear Chaos
Ernest Moniz and Meghan O'Sullivan share their recommendations for U.S. nonproliferation policy.
Clip: S2025 E8002 | 18:25
