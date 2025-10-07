October 8, 2025

Extras
Reporter Hannah Beckler explains the vast environmental toll of AI data centers.
Author Taylor Harris discusses the impact of the Trump administration's autism claims.
Jeremy Diamond; Amir Tibon; James Elder; Aziz Abu Sarah; Taylor Harris
Adam Serwer discusses the cost of U.S. companies' settlements to American democracy.
Nahum Barnea; Rachid El Khalfi; Susan Glasser; Adam Serwer
In his new book, Trymaine Lee shares how reporting on traumatic topics takes a toll.
Arseniy Yatsenyuk; Jane Fonda; Mela Chiponda; Ernest Moniz; Meghan O'Sullivan
Ernest Moniz and Meghan O'Sullivan share their recommendations for U.S. nonproliferation policy.
Latest Episodes
All
-
All
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2025
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2024
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2023
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2022
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2021
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2020
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2019
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2018
Jeremy Diamond; Amir Tibon; James Elder; Aziz Abu Sarah; Taylor Harris
Nahum Barnea; Rachid El Khalfi; Susan Glasser; Adam Serwer
Arseniy Yatsenyuk; Jane Fonda; Mela Chiponda; Ernest Moniz; Meghan O'Sullivan
Jared Bernstein; Anshel Pfeffer; Kori Schake; Dake Kang
Ghaith Al-Omari; Aaron David Miller; Gregg Nunziata; Katie Drummond.
Tom Johnson; Adam Cvijanovic; Fara Dabhoiwala
Mark Rutte; Johann Wadephul; Pedro Sanchez; Brendan Ballou
Ursula von der Leyen; Riyad Mansour; Tom Fletcher