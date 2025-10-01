October 2, 2025

Extras
Ernest Moniz and Meghan O'Sullivan share their recommendations for U.S. nonproliferation policy.
Joe Manchin discusses his book "Dead Center."
Jared Bernstein; Anshel Pfeffer; Kori Schake; Dake Kang
Dake Kang discusses his report on big tech and the Chinese surveillance state.
WIRED's Global Editorial Director Katie Drummond on tech's embrace of the Trump White House.
Ghaith Al-Omari; Aaron David Miller; Gregg Nunziata; Katie Drummond.
Fara Dabhoiwala discusses his book "What Is Free Speech?"
Fmr. federal prosecutor reacts to Pres. Trump's pressure on DOJ to target his political opponents.
