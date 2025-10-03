100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2025 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sign In
Amanpour and Company

October 6, 2025

Season 2025 Episode 8004 | 55m 47s

Israeli columnist Nahum Barnea unpacks the latest Gaza peace negotiations. Morocco's Department of Interior spokesman Rachid El Khalfi discusses the country's Gen-Z protests. Susan Glasser reacts to the latest U.S. government shutdown news. The Atlantic staff writer Adam Serwer discusses the impact of U.S. firms not speaking out against President Trump's policies.

Aired: 10/05/25
Extras
Watch 17:39
Amanpour and Company
The Power of the People When America’s Elites Are Absent
Adam Serwer discusses the cost of U.S. companies' settlements to American democracy.
Clip: S2025 E8004 | 17:39
Watch 18:06
Amanpour and Company
This Journalist Covered Gun Violence…and It Almost Cost Him His Life
In his new book, Trymaine Lee shares how reporting on traumatic topics takes a toll.
Clip: S2025 E8003 | 18:06
Watch 55:43
Amanpour and Company
October 3, 2025
Nicholas Burns; Benny Safdie; Trymaine Lee
Episode: S2025 E8003 | 55:43
Watch 55:28
Amanpour and Company
October 2, 2025
Arseniy Yatsenyuk; Jane Fonda; Mela Chiponda; Ernest Moniz; Meghan O'Sullivan
Episode: S2025 E8002 | 55:28
Watch 18:25
Amanpour and Company
How the U.S. Can Prevent Nuclear Chaos
Ernest Moniz and Meghan O'Sullivan share their recommendations for U.S. nonproliferation policy.
Clip: S2025 E8002 | 18:25
Watch 55:43
Amanpour and Company
October 1, 2025
Jeanne Shaheen; Vali Nasr; Joe Manchin
Episode: S2025 E8001 | 55:43
Watch 18:19
Amanpour and Company
Joe Manchin on Gov’t Shutdown, Trump and “Deafening” Silence of GOP
Joe Manchin discusses his book "Dead Center."
Clip: S2025 E8001 | 18:19
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
September 30, 2025
Jared Bernstein; Anshel Pfeffer; Kori Schake; Dake Kang
Episode: S2025 E7327 | 55:47
Watch 18:28
Amanpour and Company
How U.S. Tech Created China’s Police State
Dake Kang discusses his report on big tech and the Chinese surveillance state.
Clip: S2025 E7327 | 18:28
Watch 55:21
Amanpour and Company
September 29, 2025
Ghaith Al-Omari; Aaron David Miller; Gregg Nunziata; Katie Drummond.
Episode: S2025 E7326 | 55:21
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2025
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2024
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2023
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2022
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2021
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2020
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2019
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2018
Watch 55:43
Amanpour and Company
October 3, 2025
Nicholas Burns; Benny Safdie; Trymaine Lee
Episode: S2025 E8003 | 55:43
Watch 55:28
Amanpour and Company
October 2, 2025
Arseniy Yatsenyuk; Jane Fonda; Mela Chiponda; Ernest Moniz; Meghan O'Sullivan
Episode: S2025 E8002 | 55:28
Watch 55:43
Amanpour and Company
October 1, 2025
Jeanne Shaheen; Vali Nasr; Joe Manchin
Episode: S2025 E8001 | 55:43
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
September 30, 2025
Jared Bernstein; Anshel Pfeffer; Kori Schake; Dake Kang
Episode: S2025 E7327 | 55:47
Watch 55:21
Amanpour and Company
September 29, 2025
Ghaith Al-Omari; Aaron David Miller; Gregg Nunziata; Katie Drummond.
Episode: S2025 E7326 | 55:21
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
September 26, 2025
Tom Johnson; Adam Cvijanovic; Fara Dabhoiwala
Episode: S2025 E7325 | 55:47
Watch 55:46
Amanpour and Company
September 25, 2025
Mark Rutte; Johann Wadephul; Pedro Sanchez; Brendan Ballou
Episode: S2025 E7324 | 55:46
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
September 24, 2025
Ursula von der Leyen; Riyad Mansour; Tom Fletcher
Episode: S2025 E7323 | 55:47
Watch 55:42
Amanpour and Company
September 23, 2025
Mauro Vieira; Danny Danon; Adam Tooze
Episode: S2025 E7322 | 55:42
Watch 55:35
Amanpour and Company
September 22, 2025
Dominique de Villepin; Hussein Agha; Robert Malley; Jonathan Mahler
Episode: S2025 E7321 | 55:35