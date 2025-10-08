October 9, 2025

Israel and Hamas have agreed to a Gaza ceasefire. Christiane sits down with a slate of guests to discuss what happens next. Sharone Lifschitz shares her message about maintaining a shared humanity. Aid works Nour Alsaqqa and Bushra Khalidi discuss what Palestinians in Gaza need now. Yossi Beilin, Oliver McTernan and Hussein Agha unpack the obstacles ahead. Sylvie Bermann explains France's role.