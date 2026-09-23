September 14, 2026

Extras
Political scientist Ivan Krastev discusses political shifts in Germany and across Europe.
Zohran Mamdani; Pedro Sanchez; Sara Bareilles; Josh Alexander
Sara Bareilles and Josh Alexander discuss her album "Goof Grief" and the doc about how it was made.
Vulture Journalist E. Alex Jung discusses the "Wasian Generation."
Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva; Brian Stelter; Alex Jung
Nazhat Khan; Lonnie G. Bunch III; Francis Fukuyama
Francis Fukuyama discusses his new book "In the Realm of the Last Man."
Jacob Weisberg discusses his new book "Profiles in Cowardice."
John Manley; Anthony Gardner; Jay Inslee; Jacob Weisberg
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Amanpour and Company Season 2026
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Amanpour and Company Season 2022
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Amanpour and Company Season 2021
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Amanpour and Company Season 2020
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Amanpour and Company Season 2019
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Amanpour and Company Season 2018
Zohran Mamdani; Pedro Sanchez; Sara Bareilles; Josh Alexander
Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva; Brian Stelter; Alex Jung
Nazhat Khan; Lonnie G. Bunch III; Francis Fukuyama
John Manley; Anthony Gardner; Jay Inslee; Jacob Weisberg
Michael Carpenter; Dexter Filkins; Jason Koebler
Toluse Olorunnipa; Michael Waldman; Naomi Klein; Astra Taylor; Rana Foroohar
Steve Coll; Vali Nasr; Paul Greengrass; Janet Reitman
Ehud Olmert; Frank Kendall; Noubar Afeyan
Nicholas Burns; Peter Ricketts; David Cohen