Ancient Roads From Christ to Constantine

From Apocalypse to Heresies

Season 1 Episode 104 | 55m 57s

In hour four, the city of Jerusalem will be rocked by war. Then we travel to Patmos Island where John was exiled and visit the cave where John wrote the most enigmatic book of the New Testament, Revelation. We witness the crucial battle where powerful heretics claiming special knowledge of Jesus threatened to distort, divide and even to destroy the Christian faith.

Aired: 02/29/24 | Expires: 05/19/24
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Watch 55:56
Ancient Roads From Christ to Constantine
Constantine
The story of Constantine the Great.
Episode: S1 E106 | 55:56
Watch 55:56
Ancient Roads From Christ to Constantine
Age of the Apostles
Witness how the remaining apostles are martyred for their unwavering beliefs.
Episode: S1 E103 | 55:56
Watch 55:57
Ancient Roads From Christ to Constantine
The Great Missionary
Re-traces Paul’s quest to bring the Christian message to Asia and Europe.
Episode: S1 E102 | 55:57
Watch 55:57
Ancient Roads From Christ to Constantine
Birth of a Faith
Trace the journey of Jesus from his birth, ministry, passion, and resurrection.
Episode: S1 E101 | 55:57
Watch 55:57
Ancient Roads From Christ to Constantine
Pagans and the Cult of Martyrs
The story of Perpetua, a young Christian martyr, whose story still resonates today.
Episode: S1 E105 | 55:57
