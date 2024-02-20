100 WVIA Way
Ancient Roads From Christ to Constantine

Age of the Apostles

Season 1 Episode 103 | 55m 56s

Travel with Jonathan Phillips on Paul’s third and final missionary journey as the Apostolic Age comes to an end. We witness how the remaining apostles, except for John, are martyred for their unwavering beliefs. In Rome, Paul and the Apostle Peter, will both meet their fate in the hands of one of the cruelest tyrants in history.

Aired: 02/29/24 | Expires: 05/12/24
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Watch 55:56
Ancient Roads From Christ to Constantine
Constantine
The story of Constantine the Great.
Episode: S1 E106 | 55:56
Watch 55:57
Ancient Roads From Christ to Constantine
From Apocalypse to Heresies
Witness the crucial battle where powerful heretics threatened to destroy Christianity.
Episode: S1 E104 | 55:57
Watch 55:57
Ancient Roads From Christ to Constantine
The Great Missionary
Re-traces Paul’s quest to bring the Christian message to Asia and Europe.
Episode: S1 E102 | 55:57
Watch 55:57
Ancient Roads From Christ to Constantine
Birth of a Faith
Trace the journey of Jesus from his birth, ministry, passion, and resurrection.
Episode: S1 E101 | 55:57
Watch 55:57
Ancient Roads From Christ to Constantine
Pagans and the Cult of Martyrs
The story of Perpetua, a young Christian martyr, whose story still resonates today.
Episode: S1 E105 | 55:57
