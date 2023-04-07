Extras
Agnieszka has trouble convincing anyone to take her suspicions seriously.
When the body of a young girl is found, Agnieszka looks for a link to Piotr.
Piotr picks up a hitchhiker who recognizes him from the trial.
Agnieszka has no doubt that she caught the sociopath who almost killed her daughter.
Desperate to find Jola, Agnieszka meets a priest and learns about her own mother?s death.
Monika begins to understand. Agnieszka is worried about Jola?s safety.
Agnieszka finds a clue looking through older cases. She also makes a personal connection.
Agnieszka is investigating a girl?s death in Opole: all evidence points to ritual murder.
Ewa is found in the forest, the ritual unfinished. Will Agnieszka be able to save her?
Agnieszka is convinced the killer has already begun his search for the next victim.