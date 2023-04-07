100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2024 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sign In
PBS Passport
Angel of Death

Episode 3

Season 2 Episode 3 | 43m 29s

Lila is sure that Piotr is hiding something from her. She assures him that he can trust her and reveal the whole truth about himself. Meanwhile, the body of a young girl is found near Warsaw but Piotr has an alibi.

Aired: 04/26/23
Extras
Watch 44:43
Angel of Death
Episode 7
Thanks to Piotr’s manipulation, Agnieszka is arrested.
Episode: S2 E7 | 44:43
Watch 43:58
Angel of Death
Episode 6
Monika becomes suspicious of Lila and decides to fire her.
Episode: S2 E6 | 43:58
Watch 43:29
Angel of Death
Episode 4
Agnieszka has trouble convincing anyone to take her suspicions seriously.
Episode: S2 E4 | 43:29
Watch 44:39
Angel of Death
Episode 5
Piotr assures Lila that he wants a new life with her, but he needs his children first.
Episode: S2 E5 | 44:39
Watch 42:50
Angel of Death
Episode 2
Piotr picks up a hitchhiker who recognizes him from the trial.
Episode: S2 E2 | 42:50
Watch 43:13
Angel of Death
Episode 1
Agnieszka has no doubt that she caught the sociopath who almost killed her daughter.
Episode: S2 E1 | 43:13
Watch 42:33
Angel of Death
Episode 5
Agnieszka finds a clue looking through older cases. She also makes a personal connection.
Episode: S1 E5 | 42:33
Watch 40:07
Angel of Death
Episode 7
Desperate to find Jola, Agnieszka meets a priest and learns about her own mother?s death.
Episode: S1 E7 | 40:07
Watch 42:54
Angel of Death
Episode 6
Monika begins to understand. Agnieszka is worried about Jola?s safety.
Episode: S1 E6 | 42:54
Watch 41:25
Angel of Death
Episode 1
Agnieszka is investigating a girl?s death in Opole: all evidence points to ritual murder.
Episode: S1 E1 | 41:25
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Season 2
  • Angel of Death Season 1
Watch 43:58
Angel of Death
Episode 6
Monika becomes suspicious of Lila and decides to fire her.
Episode: S2 E6 | 43:58
Watch 43:29
Angel of Death
Episode 4
Agnieszka has trouble convincing anyone to take her suspicions seriously.
Episode: S2 E4 | 43:29
Watch 44:43
Angel of Death
Episode 7
Thanks to Piotr’s manipulation, Agnieszka is arrested.
Episode: S2 E7 | 44:43
Watch 44:39
Angel of Death
Episode 5
Piotr assures Lila that he wants a new life with her, but he needs his children first.
Episode: S2 E5 | 44:39
Watch 43:13
Angel of Death
Episode 1
Agnieszka has no doubt that she caught the sociopath who almost killed her daughter.
Episode: S2 E1 | 43:13
Watch 42:50
Angel of Death
Episode 2
Piotr picks up a hitchhiker who recognizes him from the trial.
Episode: S2 E2 | 42:50
Watch 42:33
Angel of Death
Episode 5
Agnieszka finds a clue looking through older cases. She also makes a personal connection.
Episode: S1 E5 | 42:33
Watch 41:25
Angel of Death
Episode 1
Agnieszka is investigating a girl?s death in Opole: all evidence points to ritual murder.
Episode: S1 E1 | 41:25
Watch 40:57
Angel of Death
Episode 4
Ewa is found in the forest, the ritual unfinished. Will Agnieszka be able to save her?
Episode: S1 E4 | 40:57
Watch 44:26
Angel of Death
Episode 3
Agnieszka is convinced the killer has already begun his search for the next victim.
Episode: S1 E3 | 44:26