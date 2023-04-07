100 WVIA Way
Angel of Death

Episode 6

Season 2 Episode 6 | 43m 58s

Agnieszka sets a trap to lure Piotr into committing another crime, and another girl goes missing. At the same time, Monika becomes suspicious of Lila--fearing for the safety of the children, she decides to let her go.

Aired: 04/26/23
Watch 43:29
Angel of Death
Episode 4
Agnieszka has trouble convincing anyone to take her suspicions seriously.
Episode: S2 E4 | 43:29
Watch 43:29
Angel of Death
Episode 3
When the body of a young girl is found, Agnieszka looks for a link to Piotr.
Episode: S2 E3 | 43:29
Watch 44:39
Angel of Death
Episode 5
Piotr assures Lila that he wants a new life with her, but he needs his children first.
Episode: S2 E5 | 44:39
Watch 44:43
Angel of Death
Episode 7
Thanks to Piotr’s manipulation, Agnieszka is arrested.
Episode: S2 E7 | 44:43
Watch 42:50
Angel of Death
Episode 2
Piotr picks up a hitchhiker who recognizes him from the trial.
Episode: S2 E2 | 42:50
Watch 43:13
Angel of Death
Episode 1
Agnieszka has no doubt that she caught the sociopath who almost killed her daughter.
Episode: S2 E1 | 43:13
Watch 40:07
Angel of Death
Episode 7
Desperate to find Jola, Agnieszka meets a priest and learns about her own mother?s death.
Episode: S1 E7 | 40:07
Watch 42:54
Angel of Death
Episode 6
Monika begins to understand. Agnieszka is worried about Jola?s safety.
Episode: S1 E6 | 42:54
Watch 42:33
Angel of Death
Episode 5
Agnieszka finds a clue looking through older cases. She also makes a personal connection.
Episode: S1 E5 | 42:33
Watch 41:25
Angel of Death
Episode 1
Agnieszka is investigating a girl?s death in Opole: all evidence points to ritual murder.
Episode: S1 E1 | 41:25
