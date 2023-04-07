Extras
Agnieszka has trouble convincing anyone to take her suspicions seriously.
When the body of a young girl is found, Agnieszka looks for a link to Piotr.
Piotr assures Lila that he wants a new life with her, but he needs his children first.
Piotr picks up a hitchhiker who recognizes him from the trial.
Agnieszka has no doubt that she caught the sociopath who almost killed her daughter.
Desperate to find Jola, Agnieszka meets a priest and learns about her own mother?s death.
Monika begins to understand. Agnieszka is worried about Jola?s safety.
Agnieszka finds a clue looking through older cases. She also makes a personal connection.
Agnieszka is investigating a girl?s death in Opole: all evidence points to ritual murder.
