Angel of Death

Episode 7

Season 2 Episode 7 | 44m 43s

Thanks to Piotr’s manipulation, Agnieszka is arrested. Piotr celebrates, and Lila decides to take this opportunity to ask him what really happened when they were teenagers. She suspects that everything she believed in was a lie.

Aired: 04/26/23
