Everyday Icons

Artist Miranda July performs at a gas station in Los Angeles, California.
Artist Linda Goode Bryant shares the origin story of the art gallery, Just Above Midtown.
A muralist paints Christine Sun Kim’s work “Time Owes Me Rest Again” at the Queens Museum.
Artists look to friends, family and strangers to find emotional connection and community.
Artist Cannupa Hanska Luger talks about his series, “Future Ancestral Technologies.”
Artist Hank Willis Thomas at the unveiling of his sculpture, “The Embrace” in Boston, MA.
Artist Tauba Auerbach working in their New York City studio.
Artist Anicka Yi working with a team of experts in her studio and during the installation.
Contemporary artists use history, science and politics as the raw material for potent art.
Featuring artists Tanya Aguiñiga, Rafael Lozano-Hemmer, Richard Misrach, and Postcommodity
Feat. Creative Growth Art Center, Katy Grannan, Lynn Hershman Leeson, & Stephanie Syjuco.
Featuring artists David Goldblatt, Nicholas Hlobo, Zanele Muholi, and Robin Rhode.
Featuring artists Diana Thater, Liz Larner, Tala Madani, and Edgar Arceneaux.