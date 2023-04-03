100 WVIA Way
ART21

Everyday Icons

Season 11 Episode 1 | 55m 14s

Four contemporary artists breathe new life into some of humanity's oldest artforms, icons and monuments, creating paintings, sculptures, and films out of everyday objects and popular culture. Featuring Michelle Obama portrait painter Amy Sherald.

Aired: 04/06/23 | Expires: 04/06/27
Watch 1:30
ART21
Artist Miranda July Performs At a Gas Station
Artist Miranda July performs at a gas station in Los Angeles, California.
Clip: S11 E3 | 1:30
Watch 1:17
ART21
The Origin Story of the Art Gallery "Just Above Midtown"
Artist Linda Goode Bryant shares the origin story of the art gallery, Just Above Midtown.
Clip: S11 E3 | 1:17
Watch 1:14
ART21
Christine Sun Kim Explains Her Site-Responsive Project
A muralist paints Christine Sun Kim’s work “Time Owes Me Rest Again” at the Queens Museum.
Clip: S11 E3 | 1:14
Watch 0:30
ART21
Episode 3 Preview
Artists look to friends, family and strangers to find emotional connection and community.
Preview: S11 E3 | 0:30
Watch 1:17
ART21
"Future Ancestral Technologies"
Artist Cannupa Hanska Luger talks about his series, “Future Ancestral Technologies.”
Clip: S11 E3 | 1:17
Watch 1:16
ART21
The Unveiling of "The Embrace"
Artist Hank Willis Thomas at the unveiling of his sculpture, “The Embrace” in Boston, MA.
Clip: S11 E2 | 1:16
Watch 1:20
ART21
Artist Tauba Auerbach
Artist Tauba Auerbach working in their New York City studio.
Clip: S11 E2 | 1:20
Watch 1:03
ART21
Artist Anicka Yi
Artist Anicka Yi working with a team of experts in her studio and during the installation.
Clip: S11 E2 | 1:03
Watch 0:30
ART21
Episode 2 Preview
Contemporary artists use history, science and politics as the raw material for potent art.
Preview: S11 E2 | 0:30
Watch 55:11
ART21
Friends and Strangers
Artists look to friends, family and strangers to find emotional connection and community.
Episode: S11 E3 | 55:11
Watch 55:12
ART21
Bodies of Knowledge
Contemporary artists use history, science and politics as the raw material for potent art.
Episode: S11 E2 | 55:12
Watch 55:20
ART21
Borderlands
Featuring artists Tanya Aguiñiga, Rafael Lozano-Hemmer, Richard Misrach, and Postcommodity
Episode: S10 E3 | 55:20
Watch 55:01
ART21
Beijing
Featuring artists Guan Xiao, Liu Xiaodong, Song Dong, Xu Bing, and Yin Xiuzhen.
Episode: S10 E2 | 55:01
Watch 55:03
ART21
London
Featuring artists John Akomfrah, Phyllida Barlow, Anish Kapoor, and Christian Marclay.
Episode: S10 E1 | 55:03
Watch 55:13
ART21
San Francisco Bay Area
Feat. Creative Growth Art Center, Katy Grannan, Lynn Hershman Leeson, & Stephanie Syjuco.
Episode: S9 E3 | 55:13
Watch 55:04
ART21
Berlin
Featuring Nathalie Djurberg & Hans Berg, Olafur Eliasson, Hiwa K, and Susan Philipsz.
Episode: S9 E2 | 55:04
Watch 55:04
ART21
Johannesburg
Featuring artists David Goldblatt, Nicholas Hlobo, Zanele Muholi, and Robin Rhode.
Episode: S9 E1 | 55:04
Watch 55:16
ART21
Vancouver
Featuring artists Liz Magor, Stan Douglas, Brian Jungen, and Jeff Wall.
Episode: S8 E4 | 55:16
Watch 55:18
ART21
Los Angeles
Featuring artists Diana Thater, Liz Larner, Tala Madani, and Edgar Arceneaux.
Episode: S8 E3 | 55:18