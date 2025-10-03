100 WVIA Way
ART21

Realms of the Real

Season 12 Episode 2

Viewers travel from a banana plantation in Reykjavik, Iceland, to a former Agfa photographic film factory in Berlin to Argentina’s “Lithium Triangle” with featured artists Njideka Akunyili Crosby, Ragnar Kjartansson, Candice Lin and Tomás Saraceno. “Realms of the Real” premieres in early 2026.

Aired: 10/16/25
Extras
Watch 0:30
ART21
Episode 1 Preview
Internationally acclaimed artists explore the complex relationships between community and culture.
Preview: S12 E1 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
ART21
Season 12 Preview
The Peabody Award-winning documentary series Art in the Twenty-First Century returns for Season 12.
Preview: S12 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
ART21
Episode 3 Preview
An international group of artists explore fundamental questions around what it means to be human.
Preview: S12 E3 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
ART21
Episode 2 Preview
A group of international artists push everyday materials into the fantastical, absurd and sublime.
Preview: S12 E2 | 0:30
Watch 55:11
ART21
Friends and Strangers
Artists look to friends, family and strangers to find emotional connection and community.
Episode: S11 E3 | 55:11
Watch 1:30
ART21
Artist Miranda July Performs At a Gas Station
Artist Miranda July performs at a gas station in Los Angeles, California.
Clip: S11 E3 | 1:30
Watch 1:14
ART21
Christine Sun Kim Explains Her Site-Responsive Project
A muralist paints Christine Sun Kim’s work “Time Owes Me Rest Again” at the Queens Museum.
Clip: S11 E3 | 1:14
Watch 0:30
ART21
Episode 3 Preview
Artists look to friends, family and strangers to find emotional connection and community.
Preview: S11 E3 | 0:30
Watch 1:17
ART21
The Origin Story of the Art Gallery "Just Above Midtown"
Artist Linda Goode Bryant shares the origin story of the art gallery, Just Above Midtown.
Clip: S11 E3 | 1:17
Watch 1:17
ART21
"Future Ancestral Technologies"
Artist Cannupa Hanska Luger talks about his series, “Future Ancestral Technologies.”
Clip: S11 E3 | 1:17
ART21
Between Worlds
Internationally acclaimed artists explore the complex relationships between community and culture.
Episode: S12 E1
ART21
Human Nature
An international group of artists explore fundamental questions around what it means to be human.
Episode: S12 E3
Watch 55:11
ART21
Friends and Strangers
Artists look to friends, family and strangers to find emotional connection and community.
Episode: S11 E3 | 55:11
Watch 55:12
ART21
Bodies of Knowledge
Contemporary artists use history, science and politics as the raw material for potent art.
Episode: S11 E2 | 55:12
Watch 55:14
ART21
Everyday Icons
Four contemporary artists breathe new life into humanity's artforms, icons and monuments.
Episode: S11 E1 | 55:14
Watch 55:20
ART21
Borderlands
Featuring artists Tanya Aguiñiga, Rafael Lozano-Hemmer, Richard Misrach, and Postcommodity
Episode: S10 E3 | 55:20
Watch 55:01
ART21
Beijing
Featuring artists Guan Xiao, Liu Xiaodong, Song Dong, Xu Bing, and Yin Xiuzhen.
Episode: S10 E2 | 55:01
Watch 55:03
ART21
London
Featuring artists John Akomfrah, Phyllida Barlow, Anish Kapoor, and Christian Marclay.
Episode: S10 E1 | 55:03
Watch 55:13
ART21
San Francisco Bay Area
Feat. Creative Growth Art Center, Katy Grannan, Lynn Hershman Leeson, & Stephanie Syjuco.
Episode: S9 E3 | 55:13
Watch 55:04
ART21
Berlin
Featuring Nathalie Djurberg & Hans Berg, Olafur Eliasson, Hiwa K, and Susan Philipsz.
Episode: S9 E2 | 55:04