ART21

Bodies of Knowledge

Season 11 Episode 2 | 55m 12s

Finding inspiration outside the studio, a group of acclaimed contemporary artists use history, science, and politics as the raw material to create potent sculptures, paintings, drawings, and public works.

Aired: 06/22/23 | Expires: 10/19/27
Extras
Watch 1:30
ART21
Artist Miranda July Performs At a Gas Station
Artist Miranda July performs at a gas station in Los Angeles, California.
Clip: S11 E3 | 1:30
Watch 1:17
ART21
The Origin Story of the Art Gallery "Just Above Midtown"
Artist Linda Goode Bryant shares the origin story of the art gallery, Just Above Midtown.
Clip: S11 E3 | 1:17
Watch 1:14
ART21
Christine Sun Kim Explains Her Site-Responsive Project
A muralist paints Christine Sun Kim’s work “Time Owes Me Rest Again” at the Queens Museum.
Clip: S11 E3 | 1:14
Watch 1:17
ART21
"Future Ancestral Technologies"
Artist Cannupa Hanska Luger talks about his series, “Future Ancestral Technologies.”
Clip: S11 E3 | 1:17
Watch 55:11
ART21
Friends and Strangers
Artists look to friends, family and strangers to find emotional connection and community.
Episode: S11 E3 | 55:11
Watch 0:30
ART21
Episode 3 Preview
Artists look to friends, family and strangers to find emotional connection and community.
Preview: S11 E3 | 0:30
Watch 1:16
ART21
The Unveiling of "The Embrace"
Artist Hank Willis Thomas at the unveiling of his sculpture, “The Embrace” in Boston, MA.
Clip: S11 E2 | 1:16
Watch 1:20
ART21
Artist Tauba Auerbach
Artist Tauba Auerbach working in their New York City studio.
Clip: S11 E2 | 1:20
Watch 1:03
ART21
Artist Anicka Yi
Artist Anicka Yi working with a team of experts in her studio and during the installation.
Clip: S11 E2 | 1:03
Watch 0:30
ART21
Episode 2 Preview
Contemporary artists use history, science and politics as the raw material for potent art.
Preview: S11 E2 | 0:30
Latest Episodes
Watch 55:11
ART21
Friends and Strangers
Artists look to friends, family and strangers to find emotional connection and community.
Episode: S11 E3 | 55:11
Watch 55:14
ART21
Everyday Icons
Four contemporary artists breathe new life into humanity's artforms, icons and monuments.
Episode: S11 E1 | 55:14
Watch 55:20
ART21
Borderlands
Featuring artists Tanya Aguiñiga, Rafael Lozano-Hemmer, Richard Misrach, and Postcommodity
Episode: S10 E3 | 55:20
Watch 55:01
ART21
Beijing
Featuring artists Guan Xiao, Liu Xiaodong, Song Dong, Xu Bing, and Yin Xiuzhen.
Episode: S10 E2 | 55:01
Watch 55:03
ART21
London
Featuring artists John Akomfrah, Phyllida Barlow, Anish Kapoor, and Christian Marclay.
Episode: S10 E1 | 55:03
Watch 55:13
ART21
San Francisco Bay Area
Feat. Creative Growth Art Center, Katy Grannan, Lynn Hershman Leeson, & Stephanie Syjuco.
Episode: S9 E3 | 55:13
Watch 55:04
ART21
Berlin
Featuring Nathalie Djurberg & Hans Berg, Olafur Eliasson, Hiwa K, and Susan Philipsz.
Episode: S9 E2 | 55:04
Watch 55:04
ART21
Johannesburg
Featuring artists David Goldblatt, Nicholas Hlobo, Zanele Muholi, and Robin Rhode.
Episode: S9 E1 | 55:04
Watch 55:16
ART21
Vancouver
Featuring artists Liz Magor, Stan Douglas, Brian Jungen, and Jeff Wall.
Episode: S8 E4 | 55:16
Watch 55:18
ART21
Los Angeles
Featuring artists Diana Thater, Liz Larner, Tala Madani, and Edgar Arceneaux.
Episode: S8 E3 | 55:18