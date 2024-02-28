100 WVIA Way
Arthur

The Case of the Girl with the Long Face/Substitute Arthur

Season 18 Episode 3 | 26m 25s

Fern has been feeling low and no one can figure out why. Luckily, Buster Baxter is on the case! He’ll leave no stone unturned, no lead unexplored, no ice cream uneaten. / With Arthur out of town, Buster is on the hunt for a new best friend. Problem is, Buster only wants to play games his way. Will Buster learn to compromise?

Aired: 09/29/14 | Expires: 04/05/24
Watch 3:13
Arthur
Having Fun Isn't Hard...Arthur Meets Mychal the Librarian
Arthur meets Mychal the Librarian, who helps him find his lost library card.
Clip: 3:13
Watch 3:44
Arthur
Arthur vs. D.W.'s Battle of the Universe
Arthur, Buster, and D.W. record a podcast, 'Bionic Bunny and The Battle of the Universe!'
Clip: 3:44
Watch 15:36
Arthur
S3 Ep 6: Arthur Podcast: Mr. Ratburn and that Special Someone
Arthur and his class are shocked when they discover that Mr. Ratburn is getting married.
Episode: S26 E20 | 15:36
Watch 13:57
Arthur
S3 Ep 5: The Arthur Podcast: How the Cookie Crumbles
Muffy is determined to win the cookie competition at this year’s Strawberry Festival.
Episode: S26 E19 | 13:57
Watch 15:19
Arthur
S3 Ep 4: The Arthur Podcast: Arthur's Big Meltdown
When a kale smoothie spills all over Arthur’s brand-new sneakers, he gets angry.
Episode: S26 E18 | 15:19
Watch 14:36
Arthur
S3 Ep 3: The Arthur Podcast: Arthur's New Old Vacation
Arthur wants to go to the pirate-themed amusement park: Dead Man’s Cove.
Episode: S26 E17 | 14:36
Watch 15:20
Arthur
S3 Ep 2: The Arthur Podcast: Girl With The Long Face
Fern's been feeling low and no one can figure out why.
Episode: S26 E16 | 15:20
Watch 15:51
Arthur
S3 Ep 1: The Arthur Podcast: Desk Wars
It’s the hottest school day of the year and tempers are even hotter!
Episode: S26 E15 | 15:51
Watch 0:41
Arthur
Arthur Podcast Season 3 Trailer
The Arthur Podcast is back with a third season!
Clip: S26 | 0:41
Watch 3:02
Arthur
D.W. Dance Challenge
Arthur, Muffy, and Pinky create brand new dance video so that they can go viral!
Clip: 3:02
Watch 26:25
Arthur
Mr. Ratburn & The Special Someone/The Feud (ASL)
Mr. Ratburn is getting married! / Arthur and Buster feud over a video game.
Episode: S22 E1 | 26:25
Watch 26:35
Arthur
Binky's "A" Game/Brain and the Time Capsule (ASL)
Muffy and Francine are convinced that Binky cheated. / Brain makes a time capsule.
Episode: S21 E1 | 26:35
Watch 26:35
Arthur
Lend Me Your Ear/The Butler Did It (ASL)
Mr. Ratburn isn't acting like himself./Muffy fears Bailey may be replaced!
Episode: S20 E5 | 26:35
Watch 17:18
Arthur
S2 Ep 6: The Arthur Podcast: Speak Up Francine
LaDonna tries to help Francine get ready for Elwood City’s Earth Day Rally.
Episode: S26 E14 | 17:18