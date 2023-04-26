Baby Makes 4

Extras
Camping comes inside when the team adds a play tent in the nursery for baby.
The team discusses how they’ll work to create an eco-friendly nursery.
The team takes a couple to a pottery studio to create a special family keepsake.
Our couple waits to learn the gender of their baby, and this shapes their nursery design.
Jenn and LeVaughn work with the team to create a royal atmosphere for their daughter.
Converting a granddad’s office into a daytime nursery space.
Return to the home of Jenn and LeVaughn to complete their daughter’s nursery.
A celestial-themed nursery for our couple's baby girl.
Space is an issue, so the team is looking to make the most of every inch.
Latest Episodes
All
-
All
-
Baby Makes 3 Season 2
-
Baby Makes 3 Season 1
Jenn and LeVaughn work with the team to create a royal atmosphere for their daughter.
Converting a granddad’s office into a daytime nursery space.
Return to the home of Jenn and LeVaughn to complete their daughter’s nursery.
A celestial-themed nursery for our couple's baby girl.
Space is an issue, so the team is looking to make the most of every inch.
The team takes a couple to a pottery studio to create a special family keepsake.
Camping comes inside when the team adds a play tent in the nursery for baby.
The team discusses how they’ll work to create an eco-friendly nursery.
Our couple waits to learn the gender of their baby, and this shapes their nursery design.