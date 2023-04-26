100 WVIA Way
Copyright © 2024 WVIA
Baby Makes 3

Baby Makes 4

Season 2 Episode 207 | 26m 46s

We're in the home of Marley and Michael, who have been surprised with twins – a happy challenge for first-time parents. The Baby Makes 3 team is here to help.

Aired: 05/31/17
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Watch 26:46
Baby Makes 3
Bookish Baby
The team builds a book-themed signpost for the nursery.
Episode: S1 E108 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Baby Makes 3
Natural Wonders
Camping comes inside when the team adds a play tent in the nursery for baby.
Episode: S1 E110 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Baby Makes 3
It Takes a Community
The team discusses how they’ll work to create an eco-friendly nursery.
Episode: S1 E107 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Baby Makes 3
As the Potters Wheel Turns
The team takes a couple to a pottery studio to create a special family keepsake.
Episode: S1 E106 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Baby Makes 3
Boy or Girl
Our couple waits to learn the gender of their baby, and this shapes their nursery design.
Episode: S1 E109 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Baby Makes 3
Everything Changes
Jenn and LeVaughn work with the team to create a royal atmosphere for their daughter.
Episode: S1 E101 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Baby Makes 3
Grandparent Day Care
Converting a granddad’s office into a daytime nursery space.
Episode: S1 E104 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Baby Makes 3
Fit for a Queen
Return to the home of Jenn and LeVaughn to complete their daughter’s nursery.
Episode: S1 E102 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Baby Makes 3
Stellar Beginnings
A celestial-themed nursery for our couple's baby girl.
Episode: S1 E103 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Baby Makes 3
Home is Where the Crib Is
Space is an issue, so the team is looking to make the most of every inch.
Episode: S1 E105 | 26:46
