Run for the Roses

The team takes a couple to a pottery studio to create a special family keepsake.
Camping comes inside when the team adds a play tent in the nursery for baby.
The team discusses how they’ll work to create an eco-friendly nursery.
Our couple waits to learn the gender of their baby, and this shapes their nursery design.
Space is an issue, so the team is looking to make the most of every inch.
Jenn and LeVaughn work with the team to create a royal atmosphere for their daughter.
Return to the home of Jenn and LeVaughn to complete their daughter’s nursery.
Converting a granddad’s office into a daytime nursery space.
A celestial-themed nursery for our couple's baby girl.
