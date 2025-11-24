Matariki in Aotearoa (New Zealand)

Mickela continues her adventures in Tâmaki Makaurau, Aotearoa (Auckland, New Zealand), with the Mâori iwi (tribe) of Ngâti Whâtua Ôrâkei to celebrate Matariki, the Mâori New Year. This celebration represents a time when whânau (family) come together to look back to the past, reflect on the present, and look forward into the future, of making wishes for a brighter year to come!